National Ramaphosa on charm offensive in Magashule’s ‘political terrain’ ANC president takes campaign to attract voters to financially distressed Mangaung metro

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday received a warm welcome in his main rival Ace Magashule’s political home ground of the Free State, kicking off his campaign in Mangaung where the party’s electoral support plunged by nearly 10% in the past municipal election.

ANC supporters in the province, which has some of the worst performing municipalities in the country, showed no signs of discontent as Ramaphosa’s programme ran two hours behind schedule...