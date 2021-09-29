National Shareholders, not the government, will set executive pay, says Ebrahim Patel Minister hopes full disclosure will nudge shareholders to do more to tackle the income gap B L Premium

The government is not seeking to prescribe the salary structures of executives in public companies, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a news conference ahead of the release of the Companies Amendment Bill for public comment, Patel said the proposed changes to legislation seek to foster greater pay transparency in the hope that this will nudge shareholders and stakeholders to be more proactive in tackling the ever-widening income gap...