Zuma undergoes surgery with more procedures to follow
Prisons department cannot say when the former president will return to Estcourt prison, following the procedure in an outside hospital on Saturday
15 August 2021 - 10:40
Former president Jacob Zuma has undergone surgery in a hospital outside Estcourt prison, and more procedures are scheduled.
Zuma was transferred from jail to the hospital on Friday, August 6 following “routine observation” which led to his transfer for medical care. ..
