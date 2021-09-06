German carmakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW shift gear to electric cars
Carmakers plan to create ‘flexible’ SA plants that can produce petrol and diesel engines or hybrid-electric engines
German luxury carmakers Mercedes-Benz and BMW are turning their SA vehicle assembly plants into “flexible” manufacturing sites to meet as-yet unclear global demand for electric cars.
Mercedes-Benz SA (MBSA) has completed a R10bn upgrade to its East London assembly plant that will allow it to produce C-Class cars with either traditional petrol and diesel engines, or hybrid-electric engines using dual petrol and electric motors...
