Companies Toyota's production line set to restart on Tuesday Plant has been shut for a week after riots engulfed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

Toyota SA, which is owned by one of the biggest foreign investors in SA’s automotive industry, said it hoped to resume manufacturing at its Durban plant as soon as Tuesday.

The Prospecton assembly plant in the south of Durban builds Hilux bakkies, Fortuner sports utility vehicles, HiAce minibuses, Quest cars and Hino trucks. Later in 2021 it is set to produce SA’s first locally made mainstream hybrid car, the Corolla Cross, after a R2.7bn investment...