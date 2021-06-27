Economy Motor industry master plan faces last-minute questions Niggling details have to be ironed out before Thursday’s implementation, industry players say BL PREMIUM

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel is open to the idea of postponing the implementation of the latest automotive master plan, but says any such delays have to be “very brief”.

The SA automotive master plan, through which the government hopes to double motor industry production and employment, and increase average local content of cars made in SA from 40% to 60%, should have begun on January 1 but was postponed to July 1 because of Covid-19...