National ANC names Bushy Maape as North West premier-elect Move to replace Job Mokgoro as premier follows a cabinet decision to dissolve five of the province’s worst performing municipalities BL PREMIUM

ANC veteran Bushy Maape has been nominated by the party to replace interim North West premier Job Mokgoro, who is yet to tender his resignation.

The party’s decision to replace Mokgoro as premier of the platinum-rich province follows a cabinet decision to dissolve five of its worst performing municipalities. ..