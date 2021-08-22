Slow road to recovery for KwaZulu-Natal businesses and informal economy
Requirements to qualify for state relief are onerous and many informal businesses are not registered or tax-compliant
22 August 2021 - 18:47
Entrepreneurs struggling to rebuild themselves from the ruins of the looting and lawlessness that decimated KwaZulu-Natal’s economy in July are looking to big business and the government for financial and other support.
The looting in the province and in Gauteng caused mayhem and devastation, crippling many businesses, both new and established. For many the restart is proceeding slowly. It is a long and arduous journey and many have no insurance to help them restock and rebuild...
