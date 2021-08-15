National Zondo’s mammoth task is to chart how SA hit ‘rock bottom’ Cyril Ramaphosa’s two days of evidence mark the end of almost 430 days of testimony on state capture BL PREMIUM

State capture inquiry chair judge Raymond Zondo and his team now have the mammoth task of finalising their report, after three years of public hearings concluded on Thursday.

With the report due by October, the onus is on Zondo to make findings and recommendations to ensure history does not repeat itself. He will also have to assign culpability for state capture, make a case that those who were responsible be prosecuted and that the billions of rand lost as a result of industrial-scale looting are recovered. ..