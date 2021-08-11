Joburg’s mayoral committee remains largely unchanged for ‘continuity’s sake’
Jolidee Matongo announced his 10-member mayoral committee, with only the finance and economic development portfolios changed
11 August 2021 - 18:22
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo has not made wholesale changes to the mayoral committee that served under his predecessor, the late Geoff Makhubo, as he retained most of the MMCs, with the crucial finance portfolio going to his political party the ANC.
A mayoral committee is a team of councillors — called members of the mayoral committee (MMC) — appointed by the executive mayor to assist the mayor in the execution of his duties, by among other things, advising the mayor on decisions and on reports from standing committees in council...
