Joburg metro focuses on service delivery in budget With local government elections looming, issues regarding water, electricity, houses and roads will receive attention

With its residents reeling from high Covid-19 infection rates and the lockdowns imposed to contain it, the City of Johannesburg on Tuesday unveiled a R73.3bn budget for the 2021/2022 financial year, aimed mostly at service delivery.

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo said that while the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a devastating effect on the city’s revenue, the metro still hopes to finance most of it by revenue from taxpayers...