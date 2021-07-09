National

Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo dies of Covid complications

Makhubo contracted Covid-19 late in June

09 July 2021 - 13:00 Luyolo Mkentane
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo at the launch Women's month programme at Braamfoentin Metro Centre,New Council Chamber in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has died of complications after contracting Covid-19, the city’s finance MMC, Jolidee Matongo said on Friday.

Matongo told Business Day: “It’s confirmed, he has passed on this morning. He was in hospital due to hospital due to Covid-19. He did not make it.”

Makhubo’s spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, could not immediately be reached for comment.

On July 3, Ndamase announced that Makhubo had been hospitalised for Covid-19 complications, following a positive test result late in June.

Mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Coronation chair Shams Pather dies of Covid-19

Veteran of the investment industry succumbs to Covid-19 after long battle with pancreatic cancer
Companies
2 days ago

Jabu Mabuza, boardroom leader and doyen of black business, dies

Acclaimed business leader died of Covid-19 complications
National
3 weeks ago

Tanzania President John Magufuli dies aged 61

Magufuli won praise for tackling corruption but drew widespread criticism for his denialism of the coronavirus pandemic
World
3 months ago
