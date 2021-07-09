Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo dies of Covid complications

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has died of complications after contracting Covid-19, the city’s finance MMC, Jolidee Matongo said on Friday.

Matongo told Business Day: “It’s confirmed, he has passed on this morning. He was in hospital due to hospital due to Covid-19. He did not make it.”

Makhubo’s spokesperson, Mlimandlela Ndamase, could not immediately be reached for comment.

On July 3, Ndamase announced that Makhubo had been hospitalised for Covid-19 complications, following a positive test result late in June.

