National Sars swoops on GladAfrica assets for unpaid debt of R88m GladAfrica assets to be attached over failure to make PAYE and VAT payments to SA Revenue Service BL PREMIUM

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) said on Tuesday it had obtained a civil judgment and a writ of execution to attach assets belonging to GladAfrica Management Services over an unpaid debt of R88m.

GladAfrica, which is now sponsoring the first division national soccer league, will have its assets attached after it submitted PAYE and VAT returns without making payments to the revenue collector...