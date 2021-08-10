Sars swoops on GladAfrica assets for unpaid debt of R88m
GladAfrica assets to be attached over failure to make PAYE and VAT payments to SA Revenue Service
10 August 2021 - 20:17
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) said on Tuesday it had obtained a civil judgment and a writ of execution to attach assets belonging to GladAfrica Management Services over an unpaid debt of R88m.
GladAfrica, which is now sponsoring the first division national soccer league, will have its assets attached after it submitted PAYE and VAT returns without making payments to the revenue collector...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now