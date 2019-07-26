National

Moeketsi Mosola reaches separation agreement with City of Tshwane

Under the mayorship of Solly Msimanga, the DA-led coalition twice attempted to have Mosola suspended from office and failed on both counts

26 July 2019 - 16:32 Claudi Mailovich
Moeketsi Mosola,.File Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/CORNEL VAN HEERDEN

Tshwane municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola will step down from the post at the end of July. 

The agreement between Mosola and the city council was reached on Thursday in a closed sitting by the Tshwane council.

Under the mayorship of Solly Msimanga, the DA-led coalition twice attempted to have Mosola suspended from office and failed on both counts. The first attempt was as a result of his alleged role in the Glad Africa matter. Mosola was under investigation for procurement irregularities in connection with the city’s contract with engineering consultants GladAfrica Group. 

GladAfrica was appointed to run a project-management unit for the Tshwane metro. The contract was, however, open-ended and resulted in R318m of irregular expenditure for the 2017/2018 financial year.

The second attempt arose from allegations of  contravening the Code of Conduct for Municipal Staff members.

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey said in a statement that "the people of Tshwane should know that this decision was not taken lightly". 

Moodey said it was due to the EFF and ANC not voting on the motions to suspend him, that he was not removed earlier.

He said because of the constraints of legislation, and the protection of the ANC and EFF, a mutual termination agreement was the most practical way to move forward "for the benefit of the residents of the city."

"We believe that more costly and time-consuming litigation on the matter would not aid us in bringing it to a quick resolution," Moodey said. 

He said the metro — whose financial health required intervention for the 2017/2018 financial year — would now advertise the position of the city manager. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

