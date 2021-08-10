Justice for Miners calls for speedy payments to 500,000 miners with TB and silicosis
The Tshiamiso Trust has paid just 109 claimants to date and is supposed to disburse R5bn to 500,000 miners within 12 years, organisation says
10 August 2021 - 12:41
UPDATED 10 August 2021 - 19:00
The chair of the Justice for Miners Organisation, Bishop Jo Seoka, says payment of damages to 500,000 miners who became sick with tuberculosis (TB) and/or silicosis because of their jobs, must be expedited.
Last Monday, the Tshiamiso Trust paid a “first major batch” of payments to 102 claimants. This followed payment to seven others during a pilot in December 2020. The 109 paid claims, totalling more than R9m, represent a fraction of the about 41,000 claims filed to date...
