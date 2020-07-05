Covid-19 throws a new spanner in the works for silicosis claimants
05 July 2020 - 17:35
Miners suffering from silicosis and awaiting their share of R5bn in compensation from gold companies may now have to wait longer as the dispersal of funds faces delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
