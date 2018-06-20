National / Health

Website set up for claimants in historic R5bn silicosis settlement

The High Court in Johannesburg is still reviewing the draft settlement, and once it has been approved‚ a trust deed will be set up

20 June 2018 - 11:23 Nico Gous
A miner works underground at a Johannesburg gold mine. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
A miner works underground at a Johannesburg gold mine. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Former mineworkers and their dependents can now register their interests in the historic R5bn silicosis and TB class action settlement online.

A new website‚ SilicosisSettlement.co.za‚ and a Facebook page‚ Silicosis Settlement‚ were launched on Tuesday.

Mining companies are going to fork out about R5bn to mineworkers after the historic class action settlement was reached on May 3 with those suffering from silicosis and tuberculosis.

The settlement was the first of its kind in SA. It was reached between the Legal Resources Centre‚ Abrahams Kiewitz Inc and Richard Spoor Attorneys‚ who represented thousands of mineworkers‚ and the Occupational Lung Disease (OLD) Working Group‚ which represented African Rainbow Minerals‚ Anglo American SA‚ AngloGold Ashanti‚ Gold Fields‚ Harmony‚ Sibanye Stillwater and Pan African Resources.

The draft settlement will provide a medical examination and compensation to mineworkers who worked in gold mines from March 12 1965‚ to date.

The High Court in Johannesburg is still reviewing the draft settlement. Once it has been approved‚ a trust deed will be set up.

Silicosis is a progressive disease of the lungs caused by breathing in silica dust in gold mines‚ which can lead to tuberculosis.

Potential claimants and dependents can also call the call centre at 080 1000 240 or +27 801 000 240 from outside SA.

New mining council aims to reboot sector amid growing hope

We are fully committed to the transformation of our industry, and this industry has, arguably, done more than any other to transform
Opinion
27 days ago

DRDGold opts out of lung disease legal settlement

For a smaller gold miner with no underground activity, individual litigation could cost less than joint reparations
Companies
1 month ago

After the silicosis victory, new mines are targeted

Workers tell of battle to get documents in bid for compensation
Business
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Silicosis settlement offers some justice after the horrors

The R5bn silicosis settlement is important and historic for a number of reasons
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Thuli Madonsela on SuperSport inquiry into ...
National
2.
ANC MP shot dead in attempted hijacking in ...
National
3.
Rob Davies will try again soon to get the US to ...
National
4.
Website set up for claimants in historic R5bn ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Mining Charter unclear on benefits for mining-affected communities
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Draft Mining Charter still needs work
Opinion / Editorials

WATCH: What business thinks of the Mining Charter
Companies / Mining

Murkiness of mining rehab funds in the spotlight
Business

NEWS ANALYSIS: Minerals Council can still lobby over Mining Charter on long ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.