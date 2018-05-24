New mining council aims to reboot sector amid growing hope

For us, as the mining industry and indeed as ordinary South Africans, 2017 was for the most part the "worst of times". But the year ended on a positive note with the election of a new ANC president, who was later elected president of the country, and the appointment of Gwede Mantashe as mineral resources minister, along with several other appointments. These moves opened new possibilities, not only for mining but for the country as a whole.

In 2017, the mining industry’s safety performance, measured by the number of people who had died in accidents, regressed for the first time in 23 years. And so far in 2018, 34 people have lost their lives.

These deaths are unacceptable. The industry’s leadership is committed to resuming the path of continuing safety improvements to reach our ultimate goal of zero harm.

The past year was also important because we as an industry found our leadership voice and stood up to be counted. It is not our strategy to run to the courts or seek public battles with the government. That the issues around the Mining Charter came to that was a last resort.

We are fully committed to the transformation of our industry, and this industry has, arguably, done more than any other to transform. But we could not remain silent when the wheels of the state were actively working against the industry’s sustainability and the interests of companies, employees, communities and the many millions of South Africans who are ultimately owners of the mining companies.