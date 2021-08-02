National / Health Only 100 of 40,000 claims for TB and silicosis victims paid to date The Tshiamiso Trust, established by mining houses in 2020 to pay damages to sick miners, has paid only 0.25% of nearly 40,000 registered claims BL PREMIUM

More than two years after six mining companies agreed to compensate workers afflicted by silicosis and tuberculosis (TB), only about a quarter of a percent of almost 40,000 claims have been paid.

The Tshiamiso Trust is tasked with disbursing R5bn that mining companies agreed to pay sick employees for workplace diseases contracted between 1965 and 2019. It has paid a little more than 100 claims to date...