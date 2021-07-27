National S&P unmoved by recent unrest and violence in SA SA is rated three notches below investment grade by S&P with a stable outlook BL PREMIUM

S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday that it did not expect SA’s credit rating to be affected in the immediate term by the recent looting and violence but that if it were to be prolonged or repeated, ratings could be at risk.

In a statement, which the agency underlined was not a rating action, S&P that while order and supply chains had been restored “the damage to elements of the country's retail and financial infrastructure, economy, and consumer and investor confidence will take longer to repair.”..