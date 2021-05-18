Economy SA’s credit rating still in peril from structurally weak growth, Moody’s says Moody's Investors Service has SA two notches into junk status with a negative outlook, and Covid-19 is still expected to weigh on growth in 2021 BL PREMIUM

Should SA’s economic growth remain weak, the country is at risk of a further downgrade, Moody’s Investors Service has warned.

The ratings agency, which has SA at Ba2 — or two notches into junk status — with a negative outlook, said in its annual report on Tuesday that SA still faced the problems of very weak growth structurally and a high government debt burden...