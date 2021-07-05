Authorities at South African National Parks have reopened the northern section of the Table Mountain National Park after the devastating fire that destroyed swathes of the tourist attraction in April.

Park manager Frans van Rooyen said rehabilitation work started shortly after the fire and focused on restoring access to the park and the regeneration of flora. Further work is in progress and SANParks has appointed a contractor to fell trees, he said.

“Three months after the fires‚ fynbos recovery is showing great progress and mountain lovers can again look forward to their favourite hikes and to see the wonders of fynbos,” van Rooyen said

Reopened areas include Quarries‚ Devil’s Peak‚ King’s Blockhouse‚ Devil’s Peak lower slopes and the Newlands Forest Contour Path.

Reopened entry points include Quarries‚ Devil’s Peak footpaths and peak‚ King’s Blockhouse‚ Devil’s Peak lower slopes‚ Dead Man’s Tree and Newlands Ravine.

Rhodes Memorial/Estate‚ the Game Camp and Deer Park remain closed as there are still damaged trees that need to be removed.

Park management has been advised to open the burnt area in a phased approach where veld recovery and footpath rebuilding are under way.

“We request users and visitors to these areas to continue exercising patience and allow the rehabilitation work to proceed without obstructions.”

