HAJRA OMARJEE: Cyril Ramaphosa must make a big call on Zweli Mkhize The decision will reveal just how serious the president is about the scourge of corruption

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a difficult decision to make concerning health minister Zweli Mkhize, who is embroiled in a corruption scandal. Ramaphosa will have to weigh up the national interest, and pit Mkhize — who has performed well as health minister in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic — against how seriously he as the president takes the scourge of corruption in SA.

After all, it is Ramaphosa himself who has drawn a line in the sand. Elected as ANC president on a reform ticket at the party’s national conference in Nasrec in 2017, many of Ramaphosa’s attempts at uniting the party since then have fallen flat. For many, he has yet to deliver on his promise of a new dawn under his leadership...