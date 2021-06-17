Western Cape to push for its own vaccines, says premier Alan Winde
Province will contact all major suppliers, including Russian and Chinese firms once their vaccines have been approved in SA
17 June 2021 - 18:16
The Western Cape provincial administration will accelerate efforts to procure its own vaccines in the wake of the latest turmoil to hit the national government’s rollout programme, premier Alan Winde says.
“The plan to procure our own vaccines is still in place and the [acquisition] team is in place. When we got the message that those J&J [Johnson & Johnson] doses had to be destroyed [because of contamination], I asked the team to reinvigorate their approach, and go back to companies [vaccine manufacturers] and push as hard as possible,” Winde said on Thursday, during a weekly digital media update on Covid-19 in the province...
