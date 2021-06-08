National Thulas Nxesi pushes for investigation into mess at Compensation Fund BL PREMIUM

Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi says forensic investigators will be appointed by the end of June to get to the bottom of the rot at the government agency responsible for compensation of injured workers and those who contract diseases while on duty.

In May, parliament’s finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), called on Nxesi to launch a forensic probe into the string of poor audit outcomes, mismanagement and irregular expenditure that have plagued the Compensation Fund for the better part of a decade...