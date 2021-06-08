Thulas Nxesi pushes for investigation into mess at Compensation Fund
08 June 2021 - 20:09
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi says forensic investigators will be appointed by the end of June to get to the bottom of the rot at the government agency responsible for compensation of injured workers and those who contract diseases while on duty.
In May, parliament’s finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), called on Nxesi to launch a forensic probe into the string of poor audit outcomes, mismanagement and irregular expenditure that have plagued the Compensation Fund for the better part of a decade...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now