Compensation Fund expects a flood of Covid-19 claims
12 July 2020 - 16:39
The social security fund that compensates workers for occupational diseases and injuries suffered at work is expecting more Covid-19 related claims due to the opening up of the economy.
So far the statutory Compensation Fund has mostly received medical costs and hospital admission claims for health workers but expects to receive more income-replacement claims as workers return to work and the infection spreads.
