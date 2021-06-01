Independent forensic investigator to probe corruption allegations at SSA
Deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa says the agency is implementing the recommendations of a review panel to enhance accountability and transparency
01 June 2021 - 14:34
The State Security Agency (SSA) will soon appoint an independent forensic firm to investigate allegations of corruption by its members that were highlighted by a high-level panel report.
A number of corruption allegations were also raised by some witnesses at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture...
