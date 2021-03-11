Spy agency under forensic investigation says state security minister
It was found that there had been a serious ‘politicisation and factionalisation’ of the intelligence community over the past decade or more
11 March 2021 - 18:19
State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo has instituted a forensic investigation into allegations made against the State Security Agency (SSA) in testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture and in a high powered report.
The minister announced the investigation during a mini-plenary debate in the National Assembly on a motion proposed by DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard on the need to fundamentally restructure the intelligence and security services to achieve a professional capability especially in the light of findings of the high level review panel and the allegations made at the commission chaired by deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo ...
