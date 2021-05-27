Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Health policy for third wave needs to be carefully thought through The government and all social partners should heed past lessons as a reactionary approach can slow economic momentum BL PREMIUM

One of the lessons we have learnt from the global experience since Covid-19 landed on our shores is that bad health policy generally translates into bad economic policy response. More so, failing to take the correct, proactive policy action on the health side implies rushed economic policy response with suboptimal outcomes.

The government and all social partners, including business, labour and civil society, must avoid a reactionary approach to managing the third wave of Covid-19. An active approach is required so that health policy decisions do not, as we have observed elsewhere, lead to economic mismanagement. ..