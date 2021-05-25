John Dludlu Columnist
JOHN DLUDLU: Shutting down the economy anew will only delay recovery

This economy is too frail to take another hard lockdown

25 May 2021 - 17:08

Once again the country finds itself in the grips of an unsettling combination of fear and uncertainty: firm and decisive leadership has been absent.

For a while now there has been no “family meeting” — a colloquial reference to the addresses by President Cyril Ramaphosa on his administration’s management of the coronavirus pandemic...

