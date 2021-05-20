National Alcohol industry accuses lobby group of trying to change laws Producers say anti-alcohol group wants to use the pandemic to bypass normal process of legislation BL PREMIUM

The alcohol industry has accused health experts of using the lockdown and the state of disaster to push for the enactment of stricter alcohol regulations outside the ordinary legislative processes required to change SA’s laws.

“The national state of disaster is about saving lives from the pandemic, while protecting livelihoods in a society challenged with a triple burden of unemployment, poverty and inequality. It is not a platform to further an individual entity’s agenda on anti-alcohol advocacy,” SA Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba) spokesperson Sibani Mngadi said...