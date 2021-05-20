Alcohol industry accuses lobby group of trying to change laws
Producers say anti-alcohol group wants to use the pandemic to bypass normal process of legislation
20 May 2021 - 20:23
The alcohol industry has accused health experts of using the lockdown and the state of disaster to push for the enactment of stricter alcohol regulations outside the ordinary legislative processes required to change SA’s laws.
“The national state of disaster is about saving lives from the pandemic, while protecting livelihoods in a society challenged with a triple burden of unemployment, poverty and inequality. It is not a platform to further an individual entity’s agenda on anti-alcohol advocacy,” SA Liquor Brandowners Association (Salba) spokesperson Sibani Mngadi said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now