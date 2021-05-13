KEVIN MCCALLUM: Here’s to Smiley: thanks for the blood, sweat and beers
13 May 2021 - 19:08
On May 13, 1940, Winston Churchill gave his first speech as prime minister to the House of Commons, famously saying: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.” On May 13, 2021, Smiley Ncube gave his final speech as a barman at Giles in Craighall Park, famously almost saying: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, beers and sweat.”
Smiley left Giles on Thursday after 22 years working at the establishment. Lockdown has been tough on the hospitality industry. It has been even tougher on those who serve, many of whom had been left with nothing, living on scraps of jobs, kindness from friends, generosity from communities. ..
