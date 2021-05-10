LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Purchase of new voting devices pushes IEC’s election budget to R2bn
The amount could escalate to cover the cost of adhering to Covid-19 protocols
10 May 2021 - 05:10
The local government elections this year are budgeted to cost the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) R2bn but this could escalate to cover the cost of adhering to Covid-19 protocols, according to IEC chair Glen Mashinini.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the date of the local government elections as October 27. There have been debates that they should be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic...
