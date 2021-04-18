National Demarcation board changes municipal ward boundaries Only 36% of wards retain the boundaries they had in the 2016 local government election BL PREMIUM

Municipal ward boundaries have undergone changes, with 36% retaining the same boundaries as in the 2016 local government election, the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted that local government elections, which are due this year, might take place in October...