Demarcation board changes municipal ward boundaries
Only 36% of wards retain the boundaries they had in the 2016 local government election
18 April 2021 - 16:34
Municipal ward boundaries have undergone changes, with 36% retaining the same boundaries as in the 2016 local government election, the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted that local government elections, which are due this year, might take place in October...
