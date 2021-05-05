National Sisi Khampepe fills leadership vacuum at Constitutional Court Khampepe, who becomes the first woman to head the apex court, brings four decades of experience to the role BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed judge Sisi Khampepe to captain the Constitutional Court, replacing Mogoeng Mogoeng, who has taken long leave from his position as chief justice.

Khampepe began her tenure this week, filling a leadership vacuum at the country’s highest court. Mogoeng’s deputy, Raymond Zondo, is busy running the commission of inquiry into state capture, so is not in a position to take the reins...