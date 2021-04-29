Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Nice words, Mr President, but can we have some action?

It was a good thing that, at the outset, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared he didn’t appear at the Zondo commission on state capture to make excuses or “defend the indefensible”.

That’s because so much of what happened during the reign of his predecessor, for about half of which he was in government, can’t be defended. Though the questions from the evidence leaders was at times friendly, to the point of deference, Ramaphosa was often compelled to make concessions or plead ignorance...