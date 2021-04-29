EDITORIAL: Nice words, Mr President, but can we have some action?
29 April 2021 - 20:27
It was a good thing that, at the outset, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared he didn’t appear at the Zondo commission on state capture to make excuses or “defend the indefensible”.
That’s because so much of what happened during the reign of his predecessor, for about half of which he was in government, can’t be defended. Though the questions from the evidence leaders was at times friendly, to the point of deference, Ramaphosa was often compelled to make concessions or plead ignorance...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.