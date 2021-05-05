Sars is hot on the heels of those who benefited from state capture
The tax authority has handed 27 state capture-related cases to the NPA, and confirms it refuses to be influenced by politics
05 May 2021 - 14:05
Sars is actively pursuing those allegedly involved in state capture to ensure they pay the taxes due on their gains.
Evidence presented to the commission of inquiry into state capture under deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has revealed that many beneficiaries of state capture gained millions of rand through irregular contracts with the state or its entities, or through gifts from the Gupta brothers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now