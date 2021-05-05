National Sars is hot on the heels of those who benefited from state capture The tax authority has handed 27 state capture-related cases to the NPA, and confirms it refuses to be influenced by politics BL PREMIUM

Sars is actively pursuing those allegedly involved in state capture to ensure they pay the taxes due on their gains.

Evidence presented to the commission of inquiry into state capture under deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has revealed that many beneficiaries of state capture gained millions of rand through irregular contracts with the state or its entities, or through gifts from the Gupta brothers...