YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Time for review of our electoral system The mind-numbing that party loyalty requires in the party list system has meant the quality of our MPs leaves much to be desired

It is said turkeys should not have a vote on Christmas. Yet the ANC, having hosted a public webinar now available on YouTube, is bravely leading a conversation on what kind of electoral system SA should have.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s questions at the state capture commission penetrated the fog of the various presentations, highlighting how our current proportional representation (PR) and party-list system have eroded the link between the citizenry and the state, and possibly enabled the looting of state coffers...