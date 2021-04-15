National IDC and Moyo’s NMT Capital end fractious saga with settlement The move brings to a close public and acrimonious disagreements over outstanding debt BL PREMIUM

The IDC has reached a settlement with the investment holding outfit partly owned by former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo, ending public disagreements over allegations that NMT misled the state-owned company about its financial health.

“We are happy with the outcome. We had a positive arbitration process which resulted in the two parties finding a resolution, and we have subsequently entered into a settlement agreement which brings closure to the matter,” said the IDC’s head of corporate affairs, Tshepo Ramodibe...