National Hlophe tribunal kicks off after more than a decade BL PREMIUM

An isiZulu phrase was at the heart of the evidence heard on the first day of a tribunal looking into allegations that Western Cape judge president John Hlophe attempted to influence two Constitutional Court justices in cases relating to former president Jacob Zuma.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal, the body that is probing the allegations and will submit a report to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), is looking into a complaint laid by the justices in 2008...