National Hlophe lawyers go for broke as misconduct tribunal concludes Western Cape judge president argues that he did nothing wrong BL PREMIUM

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s lawyers have thrown everything at the case before a misconduct tribunal probing a complaint which alleges that he tried to influence two Constitutional Court judges in matters relating to former president Jacob Zuma.

In final arguments before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal on Friday, Hlophe’s lawyers went for broke as they argued that Hlophe did nothing wrong when discussing a case, in which judgment was reserved, with now retired Constitutional Court judge Bess Nkabinde, and active judge Chris Jafta...