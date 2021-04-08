National NEWS ANALYSIS: Will SABC board’s rescue efforts save the broadcaster? Public broadcaster pushes to slash signal distribution fees amid cost-cutting drive BL PREMIUM

The SABC is pushing for further cost-cutting measures to be implemented, including targeting signal distribution fees, after concluding a drawn-out retrenchment process that saw 621 staff leave the public broadcaster last week.

The broadcaster, which has been in dire straits for several years and has required government bailouts to continue operating, had a bloated staff of about 3,000 and R3bn wage bill that gobbled up 40% of annual revenue. ..