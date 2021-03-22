Call for socioeconomic impact assessment on expropriation without compensation
The Free Market Foundation argues that such an assessment is necessary to determine the consequences of the policy
22 March 2021 - 18:44
A libertarian think-tank has called for a socioeconomic impact assessment on expropriation without compensation to be conducted, saying such a study will reveal the consequences of amending the property clause of the constitution.
This, however, is unlikely to happen as parliament rushes to finalise the proposed amendment to the constitution by the end of May. Public hearings are due to start on Tuesday. ..
