LETTER: Expropriation Bill not a silver bullet

I agree with Trevor Kamoto’s view on access to land, wealth and dignity (“Expropriation Bill offers blacks relief from exclusion”, March 1). His mistake is believing the ANC’s willing buyer-seller myth.

Since 1994 an area of land greater than all of our agricultural land has been sold and transferred to willing buyers. Not only does our land market work, it is world-class. The expropriation bill is not a silver bullet — stopping making every mistake in the land reform book would be much more effective.

What we need is a government committed to land reform and social justice while balancing food security and investment imperatives. A government that spends more on security of politicians than land reform does not meet the standard.

Oh, and to recover the money stolen by state capture. Hell, we need less than half of it back to resolve the whole land question!

Paul Jackson, Parkview

