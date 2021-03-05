Committee on land expropriation wants bill deadline extended to May 31
The extension is to allow oral submissions by interested parties who indicated they wanted to make these in their written submissions
05 March 2021 - 13:11
Investors rattled by the push to expropriate land without compensation will know details of the proposed amendment to the constitution at the end of May.
The land expropriation issue has polarised the country and spooked investors who fear the programme, which is meant to address SA’s skewed land ownership dating back to the colonial and apartheid era, is a risk to security of tenure...
