ANTHONY BUTLER: Good ol' Gwede, an asset to the president, a liability to his portfolio The energy minister is too invested in coal mining to make the drastic changes needed for stable electricity

What distinguishes finance minister Tito Mboweni from mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe? (No, not that, Tigers. Don’t even go there.)

The pertinent contrast is that Mboweni is mostly blamed for his own decisions. Mantashe, meanwhile, is largely viewed as a proxy for President Cyril Ramaphosa...