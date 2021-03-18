National / Education CAMPUS CRISIS State to take from the jobless to give to university students Blade Nzimande says R3.3bn in additional money will come from National Skills Fund BL PREMIUM

As the higher education department prepares to funnel more than R6bn to fund additional students in universities, unemployed and unskilled youth will shoulder more than half of the burden.

Students took to the streets in recent weeks protesting against university funding issues after finance minister Tito Mboweni in February unveiled a budget with below-inflation increases for student financial support...