CAMPUS CRISIS
State to take from the jobless to give to university students
Blade Nzimande says R3.3bn in additional money will come from National Skills Fund
18 March 2021 - 05:09
As the higher education department prepares to funnel more than R6bn to fund additional students in universities, unemployed and unskilled youth will shoulder more than half of the burden.
Students took to the streets in recent weeks protesting against university funding issues after finance minister Tito Mboweni in February unveiled a budget with below-inflation increases for student financial support...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now