National NEWS ANALYSIS: Zondo commission's quest for punishment of Zuma still faces some tricky hurdles Questions about the Constitutional Court being the right one to hear the case and its urgency need answers

Just after state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo announced he would approach the Constitutional Court for an order that Jacob Zuma be held in contempt, Zuma replied: “Of course he [Zondo] will get it.”

But there are legal and factual requirements the commission must meet before the highest court can make such an order...