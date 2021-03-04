Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: SA can’t afford to let state capture inquiry collapse because of lack of funding The investigators and lawyers who continued to work despite not being paid should be applauded BL PREMIUM

Things are expected to heat up at the state capture commission of inquiry soon as deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo starts hearing testimony from key individuals and organisations implicated in allegations of corruption.

It is expected that former president Jacob Zuma will eventually come to the commission. Despite all his bravado — stating that he will defy a Constitutional Court order — the consequences of persisting with that approach is now clear, and Zuma seems likely to back off to avoid prison. It has yet to be seen, however, how exactly this will play out. ..