National Parliament told to overhaul its accountability model Institute for African Alternatives says parliament’s oversight and accountability model lacks teeth BL PREMIUM

Parliament’s oversight and accountability (Ovac) model needs to be overhauled to give the National Assembly more teeth in implementing the auditor-general’s findings and holding the executive to account, the Institute for African Alternatives said on Thursday.

Parliament has often failed in its constitutional mandate to hold the executive accountable, and in implementing the recommendations and findings of Chapter 9 institutions including the auditor-general and public protector...